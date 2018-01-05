In this article































A is for avacado and asparagus

Avocado The Aztecs allegedly called the - their word for 'testicle'... but if that doesn't turn you on (it doesn't do much for us either) avacados are at least a vertible treasure trove of vitamins and good stuff.



They contain vitamin B6, which is said to increase production of male

Asparagus

The humble







The Aztecs allegedly called the avocado "ahuacatl"'testicle'... but if that doesn't turn you on (it doesn't do much for us either) avacados are at least a vertible treasure trove of vitamins and good stuff.They contain vitamin B6, which is said to increase production of male hormones , as well as potassium, which helps to regulate the female thyroid gland - not sexy but at least you'll look and feel pretty good.The humble asparagus spear is a powerful aphrodisiac - not only does it look a bit phallic but it also contains vitamin E, which makes you gorgeous (think healthy skin hair and nails ) and is also said to be a sex hormone booster. Delicious.