A is for avacado and asparagus
Avocado
The Aztecs allegedly called the avocado
"ahuacatl" - their word for
'testicle'... but if that doesn't turn you on (it doesn't do much for us either) avacados are at least a vertible treasure trove of vitamins and good stuff.
They contain vitamin B6, which is said to increase production of male hormones
, as well as potassium, which helps to regulate the female thyroid gland - not sexy but at least you'll look and feel pretty good.
Asparagus
The humble asparagus
spear is a powerful aphrodisiac
- not only does it look a bit phallic but it also contains vitamin E, which makes you gorgeous (think healthy skin
, hair
and nails
) and is also said to be a sex
hormone booster. Delicious.