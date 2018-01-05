>
>
>
Fruits
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
A is for avacado and asparagus
In this article

A is for avacado and asparagus


Avocado

The Aztecs allegedly called the avocado "ahuacatl" - their word for 'testicle'... but if that doesn't turn you on (it doesn't do much for us either) avacados are at least a vertible treasure trove of vitamins and good stuff.

They contain vitamin B6, which is said to increase production of male hormones, as well as potassium, which helps to regulate the female thyroid gland - not sexy but at least you'll look and feel pretty good.

Asparagus

The humble asparagus spear is a powerful aphrodisiac - not only does it look a bit phallic but it also contains vitamin E, which makes you gorgeous (think healthy skin, hair and nails) and is also said to be a sex hormone booster. Delicious.
Food and Drink Editor
12/02/2014
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Vegetables
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Jessica Albas maternity styleNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         