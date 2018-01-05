C is for champagne and chilli

In this article































Tipsy = amorous. Champagne is the drink of love often the mere presence of that expensive bottle will get you going. Drinking too much, however, will not help your chances.Hot chillis are thought to release endorphins which give our bodies a high. Many hot foods fall into this category but chilli 's also contain the chemical capsaicin, which stimulates our nerve endings and raises our pulses.A little tip we have is to put a tiny bit of chilli in your cocktails . Honestly, it works wonders!