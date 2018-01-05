>
Fruits
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
C is for champagne and chilli
C is for champagne and chilli


Champagne

Tipsy = amorous. Champagne is the drink of love often the mere presence of that expensive bottle will get you going. Drinking too much, however, will not help your chances.

Chilli peppers

Hot chillis are thought to release endorphins which give our bodies a high. Many hot foods fall into this category but chilli's also contain the chemical capsaicin, which stimulates our nerve endings and raises our pulses.

A little tip we have is to put a tiny bit of chilli in your cocktails. Honestly, it works wonders!
12/02/2014
