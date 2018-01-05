C is for champagne and chilli
Champagne
Tipsy = amorous. Champagne
is the drink of love often the mere presence of that expensive bottle will get you going. Drinking too much, however, will not help your chances.
Chilli peppers
Hot chillis
are thought to release endorphins which give our bodies a high. Many hot foods fall into this category but chilli
's also contain the chemical capsaicin, which stimulates our nerve endings and raises our pulses.
A little tip we have is to put a tiny bit of chilli
in your cocktails
. Honestly, it works wonders!