>
>
>
Fruits
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
C is for cream and cucumber
In this article

C is for cream and cucumber


Cream

Again, not an aphrodisiac by any merit of vitamin or mineral content, cream is here some people swear by it in food play. It can be a bit messy but isn't that what sex is all about?

We're unsure too.

Cucumber

According to Alan Hirsch of The Smell & Taste Treatment Research Foundation, women taking part in a 2006 study on arousing scents were most turned on by the smell of cucumber.
Food and Drink Editor
12/02/2014
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The most beautiful villages in Europe'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         