Melon: melon recipes, 12 melon recipes

In this article

























Easy summer melon recipes: From starters to desserts



We love melons on SoFeminine (have you checked out our forums?) and summer is the perfect time to get your melons out at the dinner table!



Yes, if there's one fruit we crave when the sun comes out it's big juicy melons.



We've got loads of lovely melon recipes to give you some inspiration for melon-y meals and snacks. Yum!





Succulent, juicy and fragrant, melon makes for some delicious summer recipes . Sliced ​​into cubes or balled Melon, mashed up in cocktails or wrapped in parma ham , we LOVE it.



Melon recipes are great for dinner parties with friends and for meals for two. Boys like melons too. Fact. Check out our melon recipes : macerated, carpaccio , kebabs, salad sorbet , gratin, bites and so much more.Melon recipes are great for dinner parties with friends and for meals for two. Boys like melons too. Fact.

© Melon Philibon / Yves Bagros

