Melon and ham bites : recipes, summer, melon, ham, nibbles

Fruits
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
  
Melon and ham bites

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
 
Ingredients (serves 4):

- 1 melon
- 12 very thin slices of Parma ham or prosciutto
- cocktail sticks
Cut the melon, remove the skin and cut the flesh into cubes. Place a cube of melon with a folded slice of ham on a cocktail stick.
Serve as a starter, snack or to accompany a main dish. This is a classic nibble that looks great when well presented. For added taste, add a little pepper and a dash of olive oil mixed with basil
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
