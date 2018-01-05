|
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
|
|
In this article
Melon and ham bites : recipes, summer, melon, ham, nibbles
Melon and ham bites
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 1 melon
- 12 very thin slices of Parma ham or prosciutto
- cocktail sticks
Cut the melon, remove the skin and cut the flesh into cubes. Place a cube of melon with a folded slice of ham on a cocktail stick.
Serve as a starter, snack or to accompany a main dish. This is a classic nibble that looks great when well presented. For added taste, add a little pepper and a dash of olive oil mixed with basil
Other starter recipes :
• Walnut bites
• Bacon wrapped prunes
• Parma ham and melon skewers
|
|
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
|
Article Plan Melon: melon recipes, 12 melon recipes ▼
More recipes :
|