Melon and cucumber salad with mint : melon salad, cucumber salad

Melon and cucumber salad with mint
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
- a few fresh mint
leaves
- salt and pepper
to taste
Peel the cucumbers, remove the seeds, and cut them into matchstick slices.
Cut the melon, removing the husk and seeds, and cut it into matchstick slices. Mix and sprinkle with chopped mint leaves, salt and pepper.
Keep in the fridge for at least an hour before serving.
