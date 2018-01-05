>
>
>
Fruits
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
  
Melon and cucumber salad with mint : melon salad, cucumber salad
In this article

Melon and cucumber salad with mint : melon salad, cucumber salad


Melon and cucumber salad with mint

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 1 large melon
- a few fresh mint leaves
- salt and pepper to taste

Peel the cucumbers, remove the seeds, and cut them into matchstick slices.

Cut the melon, removing the husk and seeds, and cut it into matchstick slices. Mix and sprinkle with chopped mint leaves, salt and pepper.

Keep in the fridge for at least an hour before serving.

Other recipes with fresh mint:
Spicy mediterranean salad with mint
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avacado salad
Peach and mint soup
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         