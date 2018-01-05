In this article

























Melon kebabs with bacon-cheese dip, kebabs, melon

Melon kebabs with bacon-cheese dip Serves 4

© Melon Philibon / Yves Bagros

1 Philibon melon (cantaloupe would work as well)150 g of a light cheese goat's cheese is great for this)3 slices of baconsalt and ground pepper In a frying pan with a little hot olive oil , fry the bacon on both sides until it is crispy. Put the bacon in the blender with the cheese and blend until mixed. Add salt and pepper to taste.Cut the melon in two and scrape out the seeds with a spoon. Cut the melon into slices and cut off the skin. Cut the melon slices into rectangles and put each rectangle on a wooden skewer.Serve with the bacon-cheese dip. Other dip recipes :

