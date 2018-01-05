Melon kebabs with bacon-cheese dip, kebabs, melon

|
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
Melon kebabs with bacon-cheese dip
Serves 4
1 Philibon melon (cantaloupe would work as well)
150 g of a light cheese (goat's cheese is great for this)
3 slices of bacon
salt and ground pepper
In a frying pan with a little hot olive oil, fry the bacon on both sides until it is crispy. Put the bacon in the blender with the cheese and blend until mixed. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Cut the melon in two and scrape out the seeds with a spoon. Cut the melon into slices and cut off the skin. Cut the melon slices into rectangles and put each rectangle on a wooden skewer.
Serve with the bacon-cheese dip.
27/07/2011
