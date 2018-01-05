Melon and mozzarella salad with basil : mozzarella melon, melon salad with mozzarella

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):

- 1 large melon or 2 small ones

- 2 limes

- 1 sprig fresh basil

- a few flaked almonds

Cut the flesh of the melon into thin strips or make balls using a melon baller if you have one. Set to one side in a salad bowl. Cut the mozzarella into thin slices or cut like the melon. Alternate 2 slices of melon and 1 slice of mozzarella on each plate and season.

Finely cut the basil leaves, mix them with the olive oil and squeezed limes and drizzle over the melon and mozarella. Serve at room temperature.