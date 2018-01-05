|
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
|
|
In this article
Melon and mozzarella salad with basil : mozzarella melon, melon salad with mozzarella
Melon and mozzarella salad with basil
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 1 large melon or 2 small ones
- 250g mozzarella
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 limes
- 1 sprig fresh basil
- salt and pepper
- a few flaked almonds
Cut the flesh of the melon into thin strips or make balls using a melon baller if you have one. Set to one side in a salad bowl. Cut the mozzarella into thin slices or cut like the melon. Alternate 2 slices of melon and 1 slice of mozzarella on each plate and season.
Finely cut the basil leaves, mix them with the olive oil and squeezed limes and drizzle over the melon and mozarella. Serve at room temperature.
Other recipes with mozzerella :
|
|
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
|
Article Plan Melon: melon recipes, 12 melon recipes ▼
|