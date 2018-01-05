>
>
>
Fruits
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
  
Melon and mozzarella salad with basil : mozzarella melon, melon salad with mozzarella
In this article

Melon and mozzarella salad with basil : mozzarella melon, melon salad with mozzarella


Melon and mozzarella salad with basil

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 1 large melon or 2 small ones
- 250g mozzarella
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 limes
- 1 sprig fresh basil
- salt and pepper
- a few flaked almonds
Cut the flesh of the melon into thin strips or make balls using a melon baller if you have one. Set to one side in a salad bowl. Cut the mozzarella into thin slices or cut like the melon. Alternate 2 slices of melon and 1 slice of mozzarella on each plate and season.
Finely cut the basil leaves, mix them with the olive oil and squeezed limes and drizzle over the melon and mozarella. Serve at room temperature.
Other recipes with mozzerella :
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Ten men who you don’t want to marry
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         