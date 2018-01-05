Melon salad with ham and feta : melon and feta, melon salad

>
Melon salad with ham and feta

Prepatation time : 15 minutes
Ingredients (Serves 4) :
- 1 head of oak leaf lettuce
- 1 melon
- 200 g of feta
- 4 slices of raw ham
- 4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- salt and ground pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons water
Remove the hull and seeds from the melon, and cut it into little cubes.
Cut the ham slices into thin strips and the feta into cubes.
Make the dressing : pour the lemon juice into a bowl, add salt and pepper (and water for a lighter dressing). Mix well. Add the olive oil and thenthe thyme.
Put the lettuce, the melon, the ham, the feta et the dressing in a salad bowl. Toss before serving.

27/07/2011
