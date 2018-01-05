Rocket salad with ravioli and melon : melon ravioli, melon with rocket

>
Rocket salad with ravioli and melon

Preparation time : 5 minutes
Cooking time : 1 minute
Ingredients (Serves 4) :
-300 g of rocket
-400 g of ravioli
-250 g of cherry tomatoes
-4 slices of raw ham
-1 large melon or 2 small ones, well ripened
-50 g of pine nuts
-olive oil
-balsamic vinegar
-salt and pepper to taste
-1 sprig of basil
In a salad bowl, prepare the dressing with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and chopped basil. Add a little balsamic vinegar.
Add the rocket, halved cherry tomates, ham cut into thin slices and cubed melon.
Cook the ravioli in boiling water or in a skillet with a little olive oil according to your taste. Drain the ravioli in a colander and let them cool down. Toast the pine nuts in a saucepan. Add the ravioli and pine nuts to the salad, toss gently and serve immediately.

27/07/2011
