Rocket salad with ravioli and melon : melon ravioli, melon with rocket

Preparation time : 5 minutes

Cooking time : 1 minute

Ingredients (Serves 4) :



-300 g of rocket-400 g of ravioli -250 g of cherry tomatoes -4 slices of raw ham-1 large melon or 2 small ones, well ripened-50 g of pine nuts -balsamic vinegar-salt and pepper to taste-1 sprig of basil

In a salad bowl, prepare the dressing with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and chopped basil. Add a little balsamic vinegar.

Add the rocket, halved cherry tomates, ham cut into thin slices and cubed melon.

Cook the ravioli in boiling water or in a skillet with a little olive oil according to your taste. Drain the ravioli in a colander and let them cool down. Toast the pine nuts in a saucepan. Add the ravioli and pine nuts to the salad, toss gently and serve immediately.



