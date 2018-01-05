Frozen melon salad: watermelon salad, melon and watermelon

Frozen melon salad



Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):

2 small melons

1 watermelon

sorbet 1 carton of lemon

2 limes

30 g of granulated sugar

Cut the melon in two and remove the seeds. Cut the watermelon into 4 and remove the seeds.

In a bowl, collect the juice of two limes and add the sugar.

With a mini sorbet-scooper, make small balls of melon and watermelon.

Marinate the melon in lime juice and sugar for 2 hours in the fridge.

Put the melon balls in a freezer bag and store in freezer for a whole day.

Arrange the balls on a plate, and drizzle with lime juice.

Serve with the balls of the same size of lemon sorbet