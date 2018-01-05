Frozen melon salad: watermelon salad, melon and watermelon
Frozen melon salad
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
2 small melons
1 watermelon
2 limes
30 g of granulated sugar
Cut the melon
in two and remove the seeds. Cut the watermelon into 4 and remove the seeds.
In a bowl, collect the juice
of two limes and add the sugar.
With a mini sorbet-scooper, make small balls of melon and watermelon.
Marinate the melon in lime juice and sugar for 2 hours in the fridge.
Put the melon balls in a freezer bag and store in freezer for a whole day.
Arrange the balls on a plate, and drizzle with lime juice.
Serve with the balls of the same size of lemon sorbet