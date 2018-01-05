Strawberry and melon gratin : melon gratin, strawberry gratin

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):

- 2 egg yolks

- 60g caster sugar

Method: Strawberry and melon gratin

Wash then cut the strawberries in 2. Peel and cut the melon into slices of 1-2cm in thickness.

Preheat the grill. Layer the bottom of 4 small buttered oven-proof cake pans or ramekins with the fruit.

Whip the sugar with the egg yolks until the mixture goes white, then add the cream. Once the mixture is even, top the fruit with it. Place under the grill and serve hot.