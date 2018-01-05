>
>
>
Fruits
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
  
Strawberry and melon gratin : melon gratin, strawberry gratin
In this article

Strawberry and melon gratin : melon gratin, strawberry gratin


Strawberry and melon gratin

Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 300g strawberries
- 1 melon
- 2 egg yolks
- 150ml double cream
- 60g caster sugar
- 8g vanilla-flavoured sugar
Method: Strawberry and melon gratin
Wash then cut the strawberries in 2. Peel and cut the melon into slices of 1-2cm in thickness.
Preheat the grill. Layer the bottom of 4 small buttered oven-proof cake pans or ramekins with the fruit.
Whip the sugar with the egg yolks until the mixture goes white, then add the cream. Once the mixture is even, top the fruit with it. Place under the grill and serve hot.


Other fruit gratin recipes :
Apple and pear gratin
Fruits of the forest gratin
Spicy mango gratin
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         