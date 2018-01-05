>
>
>
Fruits
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
  
Melon, cottage cheese, and currant carpaccio, melon carpaccio, fruit carpaccio
In this article

Melon, cottage cheese, and currant carpaccio, melon carpaccio, fruit carpaccio


Melon, cottage cheese, and currant carpaccio

Serves 4
4 single-serving cottage cheeses
20 cl balsamic vinegar
1 large melon
4 bunches of currants

Drain the cheeses. Reduce the balsamic vinegar over medium heat until it forms asyrupy liquid. Peel and seed the melon; then cut it into 4 quarters. Cut thin slices of each quarter to form crescent moons. Cut the bunches of currants into small bunches of three currants.
Lay out the thin melon slices in an outward spiral in the bottom of each plate. Place a cheese in the center of each rosette.


Other carpaccio recipes :
Pineapple carpaccio with coriander
Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccio
Courgette carpaccio
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         