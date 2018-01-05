Melon, cottage cheese, and currant carpaccio, melon carpaccio, fruit carpaccio

In this article

























Melon, cottage cheese, and currant carpaccio Serves 4

4 single-serving cottage cheeses

20 cl balsamic

1 large

4 bunches of currants



Drain the cheeses. Reduce the balsamic vinegar over medium heat until it forms asyrupy liquid. Peel and seed the melon; then cut it into 4 quarters. Cut thin slices of each quarter to form crescent moons. Cut the bunches of currants into small bunches of three currants. Lay out the thin melon slices in an outward spiral in the bottom of each plate. Place a cheese in the center of each rosette.



