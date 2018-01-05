Macerated melon salad : melon salad, macerated melon

|
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
Macerated melon salad
Serves 4
2 ripe melons
½ sweet wine (consume in moderation)
100 g raspberries
100 g strawberries
30 g semolina sugar
1 teaspoon de chicory liqueur
mint leaves
Cut the melons in half, making jagged edges. Remove the seeds with a spoon; then scoop out the flesh with a melon baller, making small balls. Marinate the melon balls in the fridge for 2 hours in a container with the sugar, sweet wine and chicory liqueur.
Wash and drain the strawberries and raspberries and cut them in half. Arrange the macerated melon in the scooped-out melon half and arrange the strawberries and raspberries on top. Garnish with mint leavesand bunches of currants.
Finish by pouring a dash of balsamic vinegar onto the cut melon.
