Macerated melon salad : melon salad, macerated melon

Cut the melons in half, making jagged edges. Remove the seeds with a spoon; then scoop out the flesh with a melon baller, making small balls. Marinate the melon balls in the fridge for 2 hours in a container with the sugar, sweet wine and chicory liqueur.



Wash and drain the strawberries and raspberries and cut them in half. Arrange the macerated melon in the scooped-out melon half and arrange the strawberries and raspberries on top. Garnish with mint leavesand bunches of currants.



Finish by pouring a dash of balsamic vinegar onto the cut melon.