Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes

- 550 g of ripe melon - 15 ounces of water - 150 g sugar - 1 lemon In a saucepan, mix water and sugar and bring to a boil for 10 minutes then let cool. Mix melon flesh, add syrup and lemon juice and freeze in an ice-cream maker according to the manufacturer's directions.

