>
>
>
Fruits
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
 Photo 13/13 
Melon surprise with berries : melon surprise, melon surprise recipe
In this article

Melon surprise with berries : melon surprise, melon surprise recipe


Melon surprise with berries

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Serves 6

Ingredients (serves 6):
3 melons
300 g raspberries
5 kiwis
Granulated sugar
Your choice of alcohol

Method:
Cut the melon in half, and hollow out the seeds.
Make small balls out of the flesh with a melon baller. Cut the kiwis and also make balls with the melon baller.
Clean the raspberries.
Sprinkle the fruit with sugar and arrange in the half-shells of melon.
Drizzle with a little alcohol and refrigerate.
Serve chilled. You can add seasonal fruits of your choice.
© Arc

More summer recipes on sofeminine : 
Recipes for summer fruits
> British Summertime: Summer recipes
>Tasty tapas ideas for summer
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
Tags Fruits
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayRare baby names
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziSudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         