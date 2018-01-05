|
Melon recipes: easy summer melon recipes
|
|
In this article
Melon surprise with berries : melon surprise, melon surprise recipe
Melon surprise with berries
Preparation time: 15 minutesServes 6
Ingredients (serves 6):
3 melons
300 g raspberries
5 kiwis
Granulated sugar
Your choice of alcohol
Method:
Cut the melon in half, and hollow out the seeds.
Make small balls out of the flesh with a melon baller. Cut the kiwis and also make balls with the melon baller.
Clean the raspberries.
Sprinkle the fruit with sugar and arrange in the half-shells of melon.
Drizzle with a little alcohol and refrigerate.
Serve chilled. You can add seasonal fruits of your choice.© Arc
More summer recipes on sofeminine :
> Recipes for summer fruits
> British Summertime: Summer recipes
>Tasty tapas ideas for summer
|
|
Food and Drink Editor
27/07/2011
|
Article Plan Melon: melon recipes, 12 melon recipes ▼
More recipes :
|