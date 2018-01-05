Melon surprise with berries : melon surprise, melon surprise recipe

Melon surprise with berries

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cut the melon in half, and hollow out the seeds.

Make small balls out of the flesh with a melon baller. Cut the kiwis and also make balls with the melon baller.

Clean the raspberries.

Sprinkle the fruit with sugar and arrange in the half-shells of melon.

Drizzle with a little alcohol and refrigerate.

Serve chilled. You can add seasonal fruits of your choice.