Pancake recipes

Looking for pancake recipes? You already know how to make pancakes, you've got your basic pancake batter recipe sorted... so now all you need is some pancake recipes to make something wonderful.

Seduce your sweet tooth with our gorgeous pancake recipes for British pancakes, American pancakes and more...

We've brought together all the lovely toppings and sweet pancake treats into a collection of recipes you can enjoy.

It's doesn't even have to be pancake day! Wait, when is pancake day again?

Our first recipe, shown above, couldn't be simpler!

Raspberry cream pancake recipes

Ingredients
150g Fresh raspberries
300ml Thick double cream
Icing sugar
  1. Blend a handful of raspberries with thick double cream
  2. Spoon the raspberry cream into the middle of the pancake
  3. Sprinkle fresh whole raspberries on top and wrap the pancakes over the filling
  4. Dust with icing sugar and serve immediately.

Now check out all our pancake recipes and try one for dessert tonight!

01/03/2011
