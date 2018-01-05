Jun Tanaka's Apple and Walnut Pancakes with Clotted Cream Jun Tanaka, executive chef at the Pearl restaurant and bar, makes luxury apple and walnut pancakes which are served with caramel sauce and a dollop of clotted cream for pure indulgence.



Make a batch of british pancakes first...

Apple and Walnut Pancakes with Caramel Sauce 4 pancakes

Ingredients:



Apple and walnut filling



1 large Bramley apple

4 Granny smith apples

60g toasted flaked walnuts

½ zest and juice unwaxed lemon

20g unsalted butter

40g castor sugar



Caramel Sauce



100g castor sugar

200ml double cream



To serve

+ 200g thick clotted cream



Method - apple & walnut filling



To make the apple filling, take the Bramley apple and using a small knife score the apple 2 cm deep around the side horizontally.



Place the apple on a tray and bake for 40- 50 minute in an oven pre heated to 180ºC. Remove the apple from the oven and allow to cool.



Place a sieve over a bowel and using the back of a wooden spoon push the apple through the sieve until you have a fine puree.



Peel and dice the Granny smiths into 1cm cubes. Melt the butter over a medium heat and stir in the apple cubes, cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.



Add the castor sugar, lemon zest and juice and cook for a further 1 minute.



Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the Bramley apple puree and toasted walnuts.



Method - caramel sauce



For the caramel sauce, place a heavy based pan onto a medium heat and pour in a quarter of the sugar. When the sugar turns an amber colour stir in a quarter more of the sugar until that turns amber, repeat the process until all the sugar is incorporated.



Carefully stir in the double cream, boil for 30 seconds and remove from the heat to cool.



Method - create Apple & Walnut pancakes with caramel sauce



Lay one of the crepes onto a flat surface, spoon in a quarter of the apple filling in the middle of the crepe from one side to the other.



Roll the crepe making a cigar shape and place onto a flat plate, repeat until all the filling is used. Warm in a microwave for about one minute or until hot.



Slice the crepes tubes through the center diagonally and arrange onto clean plates. Serve with dollop of clotted cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce





You may also be interested in... How to make pancakes

Scotch pancakes American pancakes









