The classics: our favourite pancake fillings

Pancake recipes
Get some ideas and try some of these delicious fillings for your pancake day crepes at home:
The Classic:
Caster sugar
Freshly squeezed lemon juice (or Jif lemon juice)
The Canadian:
Maple syrup
Vanilla ice cream
The Banana Split:
Banana chopped
Maple syrup
Whipped cream (or squirty cream)
The Wimbledon:
Fresh strawberries
Whipped cream (or squirty cream)
The Devon:
Strawberry jam (with bits)
Clotted cream
The Paris:
Nutella
The Banana Choc:
Banana chopped
Nutella slightly warmed
The Chocoholic:
Chocolate sauce
Chocolate ice cream
The Applejack:
Apple puree
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream
