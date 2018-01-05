>
>
Pancake recipes
Article in images

The classics: our favourite pancake fillings

 

Banana Pancakes © avlxyz/Flickr (cc) - The classics: our favourite pancake fillings
Banana Pancakes © avlxyz/Flickr (cc)
Sometimes it's the simplest things that give us the most pleasure. Here's our top simple pancake fillings.

Get some ideas and try some of these delicious fillings for your pancake day crepes at home:

The Classic:
Caster sugar
Freshly squeezed lemon juice (or Jif lemon juice)

The Canadian:
Maple syrup
Vanilla ice cream

The Banana Split:
Banana chopped
Maple syrup
Whipped cream (or squirty cream)

The Wimbledon:
Fresh strawberries
Whipped cream (or squirty cream)

The Devon:
Strawberry jam (with bits)
Clotted cream

The Paris:
Nutella

The Banana Choc:
Banana chopped
Nutella slightly warmed

The Chocoholic:
Chocolate sauce
Chocolate ice cream

The Applejack:
Apple puree
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream


You may also be interested in...
How to make pancakes
 Scotch pancakes Savoury pancake recipes




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
01/03/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Pancake recipes
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018The longest celebrity relationships
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         