Fruity pancakes with yogurt A quick & healthy breakfast, perfect for those lazy days. Add extra goodness by sprinkling in some fresh blueberries or raspberries Fruity pancakes with yogurt Ingredients:

100g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

25g golden caster sugar

150g Rachel’s Pouring natural yogurt

1 free range egg

25g Dorset Cereals berries & cherries muesli

50g blueberries or raspberries

vegetable or sunflower oil, for frying

golden syrup or maple syrup, to serve



Serves 4

Preparation time 10 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes



Method:

Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl and mix in the sugar.

In a jug weigh out the yogurt and mix in the egg, whisk until well combined.

Stir in the muesli and blueberries or raspberries.

Heat a lightly oiled heavy based frying pan. Add a couple of tablespoons of mixture to the pan. When the mixture starts to bubble, then flip over and cook on the other side until golden.

Keep the pancakes warm and serve with a drizzle of golden or maple syrup.



Try:

Any leftover pancakes can be kept and re-heated the next day - try warming them in the toaster!



Equipment needed:

Sieve

Bowl & whisk

Frying pan & spatula



