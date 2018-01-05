>
Pancake recipes
Fruity pancakes with yogurt

 

A quick & healthy breakfast, perfect for those lazy days. Add extra goodness by sprinkling in some fresh blueberries or raspberries

Ingredients:
100g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
25g golden caster sugar
150g Rachel’s Pouring natural yogurt
1 free range egg
25g Dorset Cereals berries & cherries muesli
50g blueberries or raspberries
vegetable or sunflower oil, for frying
golden syrup or maple syrup, to serve

Serves 4
Preparation time 10 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes

Method:
Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl and mix in the sugar.
In a jug weigh out the yogurt and mix in the egg, whisk until well combined.
Stir in the muesli and blueberries or raspberries.
Heat a lightly oiled heavy based frying pan. Add a couple of tablespoons of mixture to the pan. When the mixture starts to bubble, then flip over and cook on the other side until golden.
Keep the pancakes warm and serve with a drizzle of golden or maple syrup.

Try:
Any leftover pancakes can be kept and re-heated the next day - try warming them in the toaster!

Equipment needed:
Sieve
Bowl & whisk
Frying pan & spatula

