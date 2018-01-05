- More delicious sweet pancake recipes

|
Pancake recipes
Ingrediants
Basic pancake batter
Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries
Raspberry yogurt
Icing sugar for dusting
Method
Make your pancakes and then spoon over fresh red fruit and lashings of good quality raspberry yogurt (we like Rachel's Organic).
Roll up,spoon over more red fruit and then dust lighty with icing sugar.
You can also serve with a delicious quenelle of vanilla bean ice cream - or a scoop if you don't fancy faffing about.
This works with any soft fruits so mix and match to find your favourite.
