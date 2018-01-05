>
>
Pancake recipes
Article in images

More delicious sweet pancake recipes

 

- More delicious sweet pancake recipes
Red fruit and yogurt pancakes are super simple!

Ingrediants
Basic pancake batter
Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries
Raspberry yogurt
Icing sugar for dusting

Method

Make your pancakes and then spoon over fresh red fruit and lashings of good quality raspberry yogurt (we like Rachel's Organic).

Roll up,spoon over more red fruit and then dust lighty with icing sugar.

You can also serve with a delicious quenelle of vanilla bean ice cream - or a scoop if you don't fancy faffing about.

This works with any soft fruits so mix and match to find your favourite.

You may also be interested in...
How to make pancakes
 Scotch pancakes American pancakes




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
01/03/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Pancake recipes
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looksDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         