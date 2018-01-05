>
>
>
Vegetables
Pastry recipes: Vegetarian pastries
  
Squash, leek and feta puff slice
In this article

Squash, leek and feta puff slice


Squash, leek and feta puff slice
 


This is a delicious combination of tasty vegetables which are roasted as the pastry cooks, topped with feta or other cheese of you choice. No need for any special baking tins, it’s quick to make and ideal for a lunch or supper dish.

Ingredients
1 x Jus Rol™ Chilled Shortcrust Ready Rolled sheet 375g
2-3 tbsp. chutney of your choice
1 good sized leek - washed and cut on the diagonal into 1cm slices
225g (approx. 1/3 ) butternut or other squash of your choice- peeled and cut into 1cm slices/wedges.
100g feta cheese
Beaten egg to glaze
Fresh rosemary or other herb for scattering.

How to make

1. Preheat oven to 200ºC (180º for fan assisted ovens)/400ºF/ Gas M 6

2. Unroll pastry sheet onto a baking tin and spread the base with the chutney - leaving a border of approx 2.5cm all round.

3. Lay the squash and leeks in alternate lines down the sheet on top of the chutney, then scatter with the feta cheese broken into medium sized pieces.

4. Brush pastry border with beaten egg, pinch up around sides of fill and brush again, scatter with a little herb and bake for 18-20 minutes. Scatter with further rosemary on removal from oven and serve warm.
Food and Drink Editor
12/05/2011
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         