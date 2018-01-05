In this article







Squash, leek and feta puff slice

This is a delicious combination of tasty vegetables which are roasted as the



Ingredients

1 x Jus Rol™ Chilled Shortcrust Ready Rolled sheet 375g

2-3 tbsp. chutney of your choice

1 good sized

225g (approx. 1/3 ) butternut or other

100g feta cheese

Beaten

Fresh



How to make



1. Preheat oven to 200ºC (180º for fan assisted ovens)/400ºF/ Gas M 6



2. Unroll pastry sheet onto a baking tin and spread the base with the chutney - leaving a border of approx 2.5cm all round.



3. Lay the squash and leeks in alternate lines down the sheet on top of the chutney, then scatter with the feta cheese broken into medium sized pieces.



4. Brush pastry border with beaten egg, pinch up around sides of fill and brush again, scatter with a little herb and bake for 18-20 minutes. Scatter with further rosemary on removal from oven and serve warm.

