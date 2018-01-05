Broccoli and stilton flan

In this article







This is a simple and delicious flan that can be served with new potatoes and salad for dinner or a simple slice can be enjoyed for lunch.1 x Jus-Rol™Shortcrust Large Pastry Case100g broccoli florets - lightly blanched in boiling water200ml milk Salt and pepper 75g Stilton or other blue cheese of your choice - crumbled1. Preheat oven to 200ºC / 400ºF/ Gas M6. Place a baking sheet in oven to heat up whilst you prepare the filling.2.Scatter the blanched broccoli onto base of the flan case, top with the crumbled blue cheese 3.Beat together the eggs, milk and seasonings and pour over cheese and vegetables in the flan case.4. Place on the preheated baking tray in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until pastry is golden and the filling is set and slightly golden.