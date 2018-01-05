>
>
>
Vegetables
Pastry recipes: Vegetarian pastries
  
Broccoli and stilton flan
In this article

Broccoli and stilton flan


Broccoli and stilton flan


This is a simple and delicious flan that can be served with new potatoes and salad for dinner or a simple slice can be enjoyed for lunch.

Ingredients
1 x Jus-Rol™
Shortcrust Large Pastry Case
100g broccoli florets - lightly blanched in boiling water
3 eggs
200ml milk
Salt and pepper
75g Stilton or other blue cheese of your choice - crumbled

How to make
1. Preheat oven to 200ºC / 400ºF/ Gas M6. Place a baking sheet in oven to heat up whilst you prepare the filling.

2.Scatter the blanched broccoli onto base of the flan case, top with the crumbled blue cheese.

3.Beat together the eggs, milk and seasonings and pour over cheese and vegetables in the flan case.

4. Place on the preheated baking tray in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until pastry is golden and the filling is set and slightly golden.
Food and Drink Editor
12/05/2011
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
New celebrity couplesPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         