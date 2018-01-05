|
Pastry recipes: Vegetarian pastries
|
|
In this article
Broccoli and stilton flan
Broccoli and stilton flan
This is a simple and delicious flan that can be served with new potatoes and salad for dinner or a simple slice can be enjoyed for lunch.
Ingredients
1 x Jus-Rol™
Shortcrust Large Pastry Case
100g broccoli florets - lightly blanched in boiling water
3 eggs
200ml milk
Salt and pepper
75g Stilton or other blue cheese of your choice - crumbled
How to make
1. Preheat oven to 200ºC / 400ºF/ Gas M6. Place a baking sheet in oven to heat up whilst you prepare the filling.
2.Scatter the blanched broccoli onto base of the flan case, top with the crumbled blue cheese.
3.Beat together the eggs, milk and seasonings and pour over cheese and vegetables in the flan case.
4. Place on the preheated baking tray in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until pastry is golden and the filling is set and slightly golden.
|
|
Food and Drink Editor
12/05/2011
|
Article Plan Pastry recipes: Vegetarian pastries ▼
|