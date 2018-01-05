>
>
>
Rhubarb and orange tart
Rhubarb and orange tart

Ingredients
1 x 500g pack Jus-Rol™ All Butter Shortcrust Pastry -thawed
3 eggs
135g/ 5 1/2oz caster sugar
Juice and rind of 2 oranges
125ml / 5fl.oz double cream
400g rhubarb, washed and cut into short lengths
Icing sugar for dredging.

Method
1. Preheat oven to 200ºC (180º for fan assisted) 400ºF/Gas M6.

2. Roll out pastry large enough and line a 23cm/9” flan tin.

3. Combine prepared rhubarb with 75g/3oz caster sugar and place in an ovenproof dish, covered.

4. Place pastry in oven and bake blind for approx. 18 minutes, removing beans and paper for final 5-7 minutes. At the same time as cooking pastry case place rhubarb in the oven on the other shelf, stirring once or twice and cook until just al dente. Once both finished reduce oven temp. to 160ºC/325ºF/ Gas M3.

5. Once rhubarb is cooked drain off juices (keep these to serve with flan) and scatter approx. one third of fruit over cooked flan base.

6. Meanwhile whisk eggs and sugar together until pale, whisk in the finely grated rind and juice of the oranges. In a separate bowl lightly whip the cream until just holding in peaks, then gently whisk into the egg mixture.

7. Gently pour in the egg mixture into flan and return to the oven to bake for 35- 40 minutes until ‘custard’ is just set. Remove and cool.

8. To serve - scatter remaining rhubarb over the top and dredge with icing sugar.
Food and Drink Editor
12/05/2011
Latest… 05/01/2018
