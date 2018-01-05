>
Fruits
Phil Vickery’s caramel apple crumble

The ingredients and method - caramel apple crumble

   

Caramel Apple Crumble © Thinkstock - The ingredients and method - caramel apple crumble
Caramel Apple Crumble © Thinkstock
How to make caramel apple crumble

Serves 4

Takes 35 minutes.

Ingredients

* 1 large Bramley apple
* 2 small Cox’s apples
* 55g (2oz) wholemeal flour
* 55g (2oz) oats with wheatbran
* 55g (2oz) buttery spread
* 6tbsp Carnation Caramel
* 25g (1oz) walnuts, chopped

* Carnation Evaporated Milk, to serve

You will also need:
4 ramekins

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.

2. Peel the apples and chop into a chunky dice. Tip into a pan with 4tbsp water and simmer for a few minutes until starting to break down but still keeping a little shape.

3. Place 2 teaspoons of the caramel into 4 ramekins and top each with the fruit. Dot a little more caramel over each pot.

4. Place the flour, oats and butter spread or margarine into a small bowl and mix together with a fork. Add 1 tablespoon of caramel and mix roughly. Sprinkle through the walnuts.

5. Top each pot with the crumble mixture and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

6. Serve with evaporated milk, custard or icecream.




  
 
Food and Drink Editor
09/11/2010
