Fruits
Plum recipes: seasonal temptations
Article in images

How to pick and cook plums

 

How to pick and cook plums
Choosing, storing and cooking plums

Choosing plums

- Go for unspeckled plums with a slightly soft skin, nice aroma and juicy flesh.
- If you're going to cook them, choose plums that are quite hard (they keep better).

Storing plums

Plums don't travel very well, so be careful with them.
- Keep them in the fruit and veg container of your fridge.
- If you can't use them all, pit them and pop them in the freezer.
- You can also preserve them in brandy.
- Plums keep in an airtight container for several months.

Cooking plums

The big advantage of plums is that they go well with lots of other foods (meat, fruit, veg, you name it) and suit different cooking methods. We tend to eat plums raw, in tarts or jam, but purée and clafoutis are just as delicious.

You can use all types of plums in savoury dishes, but prunes are most commonly used. Prunes go very well in tagines, along with other dried fruit. They also suit pork and lamb, accompanied with vegetables. Mirabelle plums are also delicious in savoury recipes.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
12/09/2009
