How to pick and cook plums

- Go for unspeckled plums
with a slightly soft skin, nice aroma and juicy flesh.
- If you're going to cook them, choose plums that are quite hard (they keep better).
- Keep them in the fruit and veg container of your fridge.
- If you can't use them all, pit them and pop them in the freezer.
- You can also preserve them in brandy
.
- Plums keep in an airtight container for several months.
The big advantage of plums is that they go well with lots of other foods
(meat, fruit, veg, you name it) and suit different cooking methods.
We tend to eat plums raw, in tarts
or jam
, but purée and clafoutis are just as delicious.
You can use all types of plums in savoury
dishes, but prunes
are most commonly used. Prunes go very well in tagines
, along with other dried fruit. They also suit pork and lamb,
accompanied with vegetables
. Mirabelle plums are also delicious in savoury recipes
.