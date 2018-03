Recipe for mirabelle plum tart Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients (serves 5-6):

1 shortcrust pastry

700g mirabelle plums

1 egg

80g caster sugar

50g butter



Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).



Roll the pastry out into a baking dish and prick with a fork.



Pit the plums and put them at the bottom of the dish.

Melt the butter and sugar then add the beaten egg, off the heat.



Pour over the plums and bake for about 30 minutes.