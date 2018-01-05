>
Fruits
Plum recipes: seasonal temptations
Article in images

Recipe for plum and raspberry crumble

 

- Recipe for plum and raspberry crumble
Preparation time: 45 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):
125g butter
125g flour
100g sugar
400g plums
A dozen raspberries



Method:
Mix the butter and flour with your fingers until you obtain a sand-like texture.

Add the sugar and mix.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).

Pit the plums and cut them in half, then place them in the bottom of the oven dish.
Add the raspberries and cover with the crumble mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes until golden on top.

For extra decoration, sprinkle with a few more raspberries once the crumble is cooked. Serve with vanilla ice-cream.

Variation:
Add walnuts or apples.




  
  
12/09/2009
