Recipe for plum and raspberry crumble

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

125g butter

125g flour

100g sugar

400g plums

A dozen raspberries







Method:

Mix the butter and flour with your fingers until you obtain a sand-like texture.

Add the sugar and mix.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).



Pit the plums and cut them in half, then place them in the bottom of the oven dish.

Add the raspberries and cover with the crumble mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes until golden on top.



For extra decoration, sprinkle with a few more raspberries once the crumble is cooked. Serve with vanilla ice-cream.



Variation:

Add walnuts or apples.

