- Recipe for plum flan

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4):
400g plums (eg damsons)
3 eggs
150g fromage frais
2 tablespoons flour
5 tablespoons sugar
A dash of kirsch
Method:
Cut the plums in half and pit them. Place them in the bottom of a buttered dish.
Whip the fromage frais with the eggs. Add the sugar, flour and 2-3 drops of kirsch.
Pour over the plums and bake in the oven for about 45 minutes at 180°C (Gas Mark 6).
Serve warm or cold.
Variation:
Add raisins to the mixture, and once cooked, sprinkle vanilla sugar over the flan.