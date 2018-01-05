Recipe for plum flan Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

400g plums (eg damsons)

3 eggs

150g fromage frais

2 tablespoons flour

5 tablespoons sugar

A dash of kirsch



Method:

Cut the plums in half and pit them. Place them in the bottom of a buttered dish.



Whip the fromage frais with the eggs. Add the sugar, flour and 2-3 drops of kirsch.

Pour over the plums and bake in the oven for about 45 minutes at 180°C (Gas Mark 6).



Serve warm or cold.



Variation:

Add raisins to the mixture, and once cooked, sprinkle vanilla sugar over the flan.





