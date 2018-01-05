Recipe for greengage jam

Preparation time: 25 minutes + set aside for 6 hours Cooking time: 10 minutes



Ingredients:

500g greengages

250g granulated

1



Method:

Wash and pit the greengages. Sprinkle them with sugar then leave to soak with a split vanilla pod for around 6 hours. Drain the fruit and pour the



Variation:

Variation:

You can also use other varieties of plums such as mirabelles or damsons for this recipe






