Fruits
Plum recipes: seasonal temptations
Article in images

Recipe for greengage jam

 

- Recipe for greengage jam

Preparation time: 25 minutes + set aside for 6 hours
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:
500g greengages
250g granulated sugar
1 vanilla pod

Method:
Wash and pit the greengages. Sprinkle them with sugar then leave to soak with a split vanilla pod for around 6 hours. Drain the fruit and pour the juice into a saucepan or jam-making pot.

Heat for 10 minutes over a high heat until you obtain a thick syrup. Add the fruit.
Put back on the heat for a further 10 minutes.

Variation:
You can also use other varieties of plums such as mirabelles or damsons for this recipe.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
12/09/2009
Fruits
