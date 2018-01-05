- Recipe for greengage jam

|
Plum recipes: seasonal temptations
Preparation time: 25 minutes + set aside for 6 hours
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
500g greengages
250g granulated sugar
1 vanilla pod
Method:
Wash and pit the greengages. Sprinkle them with sugar then leave to soak with a split vanilla pod for around 6 hours. Drain the fruit and pour the juice into a saucepan or jam-making pot.
Heat for 10 minutes over a high heat until you obtain a thick syrup. Add the fruit.
Put back on the heat for a further 10 minutes.
Variation:
You can also use other varieties of plums such as mirabelles or damsons for this recipe.
