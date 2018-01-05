Recipe for lamb and prune tagine

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 2 hours



Ingredients (for 6 people):

1.2kg shoulder of lamb, cut into small pieces

400g prunes

100g blanched almonds

2 large onions

1 stick cinnamon

1 teaspoon powdered cinnamon

3 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon turmeric

3 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon pepper

Salt



Method:

Peel and slice onions.



In a large pan, saute onions in 2 tablespoons oil for about 3 minutes, stirring from time to time with a wooden spoon.



Add meat, cinnamon stick, turmeric and pepper, stir carefully.



Add 400ml water, bring to boil, then cover, lower heat and leave to simmer for at least an hour. Salt.



Wash prunes and add to dish. Leave to cook over a low heat for 30 minutes.



Mix honey and powdered cinnamon together, pour into pan and leave for another 15 minutes. Stir well, but do not cover.



Heat the rest of the oil in another pan, then saute almonds for a few minutes, over a high heat.



Serve tagine piping hot and sprinkled with almonds, with couscous in a separate serving dish.





