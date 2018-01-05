Recipes for healthy summer snacks

These recipes from Rachel's are the answer to your summer snack cravings. Full of fresh veg and protein they'll keep hunger pangs at bay whilst giving you a energy boost.

Crab deli loaf recipe



Fresh crab combines with peppery rocket and juicy vine cherry tomatoes sandwiched in a crusty baguette for a delicious summer lunch or posh picnic.

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Good handful of fresh herbs - basil, flat leaf parsley and dill

De- seeded red chilli, chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

200g fresh white crab meat

4 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt

Salt & Pepper

Fresh baguette or ciabatta loaf

Olive oil

Handful of pre-washed wild rocket

6-7 vine cherry tomatoes

How to make:

1. Begin by chopping the herbs finely, to cut down time use a mini chopper or food processor. Place in a bowl.

2. Add the chilli, lemon juice and lemon zest, mix well.

Now add the crab and stir in the yogurt and mix again until you have a spreadable consistency, season with salt & pepper.

3. Slice the baguette with a serrated knife and drizzle with a little olive oil.

4. Arrange the rocket leaves onto the bread and then spread over the crab filling, add the cherry tomatoes. Serve immediately.