Recipes for healthy summer snacks
These recipes from Rachel's are the answer to your summer snack cravings. Full of fresh veg and protein they'll keep hunger pangs at bay whilst giving you a energy boost.
Crab deli loaf recipe
Fresh crab combines with peppery rocket and juicy vine cherry tomatoes sandwiched in a crusty baguette for a delicious summer lunch or posh picnic.
Serves: 2
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
Good handful of fresh herbs - basil, flat leaf parsley and dill
De- seeded red chilli, chopped
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
200g fresh white crab meat
4 tbsp Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt
Salt & Pepper
Fresh baguette or ciabatta loaf
Olive oil
Handful of pre-washed wild rocket
6-7 vine cherry tomatoes
How to make:
1. Begin by chopping the herbs finely, to cut down time use a mini chopper or food processor. Place in a bowl.
2. Add the chilli, lemon juice and lemon zest, mix well.
Now add the crab and stir in the yogurt and mix again until you have a spreadable consistency, season with salt & pepper.
3. Slice the baguette with a serrated knife and drizzle with a little olive oil.
4. Arrange the rocket leaves onto the bread and then spread over the crab filling, add the cherry tomatoes. Serve immediately.