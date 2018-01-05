>
>

Romantic recipes - romantic valentine's recipes to seduce him with

 
Romantic recipes to seduce him with
In this article
Romantic recipes to seduce him with

Romantic recipes 

Cooking a romantic meal for your Valentine is a dead-cert for a successful February 14th.

Even if it's not Valentine's day, we all know that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach so knowing how to whip up an OMG meal can come in handy.

Romantic recipes are all well and good but if you really want to impress him, make him a dish that suits his personality right down t the ground.

We've found the very best romantic recipes so whether he's a sports addict, a mummy's boy, a party animal or a workaholic, there's a romantic meal recipe to get him where you want him!

Try any one of these romantic meals for Valentine's day or any evening when love is in the air!
Food and Drink Editor
13/02/2013
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         