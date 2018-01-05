>
>
Romantic recipes to seduce him with
  
Gorgonzola penne salad recipe
In this article

Gorgonzola penne salad recipe


The sporty type: how to spot him

His muscular body and immeasurable energy are all thanks to his love of sport. He's passionate about one or more sporting activities, which he takes part in regularly.

This man takes care of himself (and you get to enjoy the benefits!) and he keeps his diet as balanced as possible.

What to feed the sporty type

That being the case, he eats lots of starchy food. He needs substantial, nourishing and balanced meals to keep his energy levels up on the pitch and anywhere else that energy comes in handy!

You don't need a fancy dish to seduce him. Simply treat him to some real flavours and copious carbs so he doesn't lose his stamina while competing or during post-match celebrations... with you!

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:
Gorgonzola penne salad
Food and Drink Editor
13/02/2013
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesThe longest celebrity relationships
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         