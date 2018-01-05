Gorgonzola penne salad recipe

The sporty type: how to spot him

His muscular body and immeasurable energy are all thanks to his love of sport. He's passionate about one or more sporting activities, which he takes part in regularly.



This man takes care of himself (and you get to enjoy the benefits!) and he keeps his diet as balanced as possible.

What to feed the sporty type

That being the case, he eats lots of starchy food. He needs substantial, nourishing and balanced meals to keep his energy levels up on the pitch and anywhere else that energy comes in handy!



You don't need a fancy dish to seduce him. Simply treat him to some real flavours and copious carbs so he doesn't lose his stamina while competing or during post-match celebrations... with you!



Romantic recipe to seduce him with:

Gorgonzola penne salad