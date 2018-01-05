The intellectual

The intellectual type: how to spot him

Whether he has his head in his books, is lost in his own thoughts or is gazing deep into your eyes, your guy is a real thinker.



You love the way he pours over every detail, taking time to pick the world apart and put things to rights. He always has something to say and never thinks twice about sharing his viewpoint on all sorts of subjects. You love discussing things with him for hours on end and admire him for his lust for knowledge!

What to feed the intellectual type

At the table, he's quite demanding so make him a dish that will provide him with food for thought!

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:

Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almonds



The conversation will last for hours as you debate the merits of combining fish with pine nuts and almonds - riveting.