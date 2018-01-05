The mummy's boy

The mummy's boy: how to spot him

His mum is the best cook in the world - and you don't want to disagree with him on this one!



Even when you're eating out, nothing any chef will do will beat his mother's cooking. Too much salt, not enough salt - it just doesn't taste the same. It could be called complacent but loyalty is a lovely quality, even if a tad annoying.

What to feed the mummy's boy

If traditional dishes are his ma's forte, make him something new without completely changing his eating habits. For example, if shepherd's pie is one of his favourite dishes, impress him with a slightly different take on it.



That way, he'll enjoy his usual "meat + mash", but with a little something extra that makes all the difference.



Romantic recipe to seduce him with:

Duck and pumpkin shepherd's pie