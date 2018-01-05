>
>
Romantic recipes to seduce him with
  
The fussy eater
In this article

The fussy eater


The man who likes nothing: how to spot him

Vegetables? He doesn't like them. Fruit? He only likes bananas. Meat? He'll eat it but it has to be cooked in a certain way, and definitely no lamb or duck. Cheese? Only if it's not too strong...

It would be an understatement to say he's a difficult one to please!

What to feed the man who likes nothing

To feed him and give him a taste for other types of food, you'll need a plan of attack:

1. Write up a list of all the things he eats (yes, he eats every day so although he says he doesn't like anything, he's surviving on something).

2. Start by coaxing him with sweet dishes (unless he swears by chips and sausages only and shows no interest whatsoever in cakes).

3. Make him want to try things out... he'll not be able to resist when he sees how much enjoyment you're getting from tucking into your culinary creations.

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:
Home-made hamburger

When it's home-made, it's even better, especially when it's made with love...
Food and Drink Editor
13/02/2013
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Hot celebrity men in uniformNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         