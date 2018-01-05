>
The Romantic: how to spot him

He gave you a rose on your first date, a bouquet on the second, and he pulled out all the stops on the third... this one really knows how to impress.

He's sensitive, sweet-natured and needs to know that you feel the same towards him as he feels towards you.

What to feed the Romantic

Shower him with affection: champagne, roses, petals on the bed, candles, a sexy dress and sensual music... put all the odds in your favour so that he only ever has eyes for you.

When it comes to the cooking, you want something deep, rich and deliciously sweet - much like your guy!

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:
Dark chocolate fondant
