The romantic
The Romantic: how to spot him
He gave you a rose on your first date
, a bouquet on the second, and he pulled out all the stops on the third... this one really knows how to impress.
He's sensitive, sweet
-natured and needs to know that you feel the same towards him as he feels towards you.
What to feed the Romantic
Shower him with affection: champagne
, roses, petals on the bed, candles, a sexy dress and sensual music... put all the odds in your favour so that he only ever has eyes for you.
When it comes to the cooking
, you want something deep, rich and deliciously sweet - much like your guy!
Romantic recipe to seduce him with:
Dark chocolate fondant