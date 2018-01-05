>
>
Romantic recipes to seduce him with
  
Chocolate fondue recipe
In this article

Chocolate fondue recipe


The party Animal: how to spot him

Your nights out don't end until 4 in the morning, he's always up for a laugh, full of life and always surrounded by people.

His friends are his second family. It's not unusual for them to all turn up unexpectedly at his place to hang out and talk about this, that and everything.

What to feed the Party Animal

What he really likes is sharing, having a nice time with his friends and having fun. He needs a recipe that's both cheeky and full of fun consequences...

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:
Chocolate fondue

What cheeky forfeit will you come up with for the one who drops their fruit in the fondue?!
Food and Drink Editor
13/02/2013
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         