The geek
The geek


The Geek: how to spot him

His first love was (and possibly still is?!) technology. Put simply, this man is glued to his smartphone, Mac and games console... from dusk 'til dawn. His mouse is like a third hand to him and he always has a solution if you're having trouble with your own gadgets.

He can be emotional at times (he shed a tear when his last hard drive gave up the ghost) and is a big softie at heart.

What to feed the Geek

Adorable as he is, you don't see things the same way when it comes to food: he survives on ready meals and fast, practical solutions which don't require too much input from him.

No problem, you're the one who's cooking this time and the computer will be fighting for his attention once he's tasted what you've cooked up for him.

A dish that is simple but delicious is the way to go!

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:
Spicy chipotle chicken and avocado quesadilla



13/02/2013
