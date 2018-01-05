The workaholic

The Workaholic: how to spot him

The pattern this guy follows is work, sleep, repeat - with little room for anything else. This man lives life at a hundred miles an hour, his job is his life and his driving force, so much so that sometimes it's hard to keep up.

What to feed the Workaholic

The main problem? He eats out in restaurants every day (business lunches being a feature of his working day) so he's used to starters, mains and desserts concocted by expert chefs.



But don't get in a pickle about it. What he's after is a bit of a change so forget about complex menus, just keep things simple. Make him a meal that sums you up: fresh, bubbly and devastatingly appetising.

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:

Pork Piblis