>
>
Romantic recipes to seduce him with
  
Peter Pan - the boy who never grows up
In this article

Peter Pan - the boy who never grows up


Peter Pan - the boy who never grows up: how to spot him

He's not a suit-wearing sort of guy, he avoids drawn-out family gatherings and he does his best to dodge any sort of reponsibility or duty! What he likes in life is making the most of the things he likes, eating what he enjoys eating, and doing what he wants to do.

His job allows him to take things easy, organise his work as he wishes and nibble on sweets all day long.

What to feed Peter Pan

The way to attract this guy's attention is to make something that appeals to his sweet tooth and simplistic interests. The kind of things that he loved eating when he was a kid, or last week.

Once you get recipes like this down pat, he'll be putty in your hands!

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:
Profiteroles
Food and Drink Editor
13/02/2013
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesHot celebrity men in uniform
Winter nail inspirationDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         