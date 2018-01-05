Peter Pan - the boy who never grows up

Peter Pan - the boy who never grows up: how to spot him

He's not a suit-wearing sort of guy, he avoids drawn-out family gatherings and he does his best to dodge any sort of reponsibility or duty! What he likes in life is making the most of the things he likes, eating what he enjoys eating, and doing what he wants to do.



His job allows him to take things easy, organise his work as he wishes and nibble on sweets all day long.

What to feed Peter Pan

The way to attract this guy's attention is to make something that appeals to his sweet tooth and simplistic interests. The kind of things that he loved eating when he was a kid, or last week.



Once you get recipes like this down pat, he'll be putty in your hands!

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:

Profiteroles