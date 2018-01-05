Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables recipe

The Foodie: how to spot him

This man has taste and knows it. He loves eating, discovering new flavours and sharing dishes with people who have the same passion for food.



Whether his job revolves around food or he's a well-informed amateur, you're going to have to work at it to seduce this foodie!

What to feed the Foodie

You feel like you've really got your work cut out as you're far from being chef of the century. But what if you turn the problem on its head? You might not have anything to teach him but he's surely got lots of things for you to discover!



Why not suggest that he introduces you to some culinary delights and cook something together? It's a safe bet that he won't need to be asked twice.

Romantic recipe to seduce him with:

Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables

