The eco warrior

The Eco Warrier: how to spot him

He's a man in love with nature, big open spaces, farmers' markets and home-made meals which enable him to eat tasty foods without feeling guilty about excessive packaging.



As he's green through and through and is always trying to source the most natural, healthy organic foods for his meals. Veggie or not this guy is particular about his food so making sure you hit the health spot is a biggie.

What to feed the Eco Warrier

What better way to impress him than using one of the healthiest, tastiest ingredients out there - quinoa. It might be a little off your radar but it's easy to cook and produces great results. Whack some pomegranate seeds in a salad and away you go!

Recipe to seduce him with:

Quinoa salad with feta and pomegranate



