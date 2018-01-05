Savoury pancake recipe | Savoury pancake fillings

|
And it's not just plain old pancake batter either. Check out each savoury pancake recipe in our list for wholemeal and buckwheat pancakes, and other batter-based goodies.
What's more the more unusual pancake mixtures really lend themselves to a savoury pancake fillings, so why limit yourself?
You don't even need to make your own pancakes - shop-brought pancakes, bilinis and tortillas can also be used as the basis of a fabulous savoury pancake recipe and a filling meal. Don't beat yourself up for cheating once in a while!
Here at soFem, the diet is going well and truly out of the window and we shall be gorging ourselves on salmon belinis followed by buckwheat pancakes stuffed with ham and cheese. Delicious!
Hand us the frying pan...
Pick your favourite savoury pancake recipe and try a savoury pancake filling now!
