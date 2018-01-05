>
Savoury pancake recipe | Savoury pancake fillings

Chicken, mozzerella and spinach pancake

 

Chicken, mozzerella and spinach pancake
Chicken, mozzerella and spinach pancake

Serves 8

1x batch of basic pancake batter
16x Slices of chicken
1x bag of spinach
200g of buffalo mozzerella

These pancakes are incredible simply! Whip up a batch of basic pancake batter (enough for 8) and cook normally creating a stack (use greaseproof paper to keep them seperated) but allowing them to cool.

Put your pre-cooked pancake back into the frying pan over a low heat
on one side but two slices of chicken and a small handful of spinach.

On the other side break up a small amount of mozzerella and scatter over the pancake.

Leave for a minute so the cheese starts to melt.

Using a spatula, fold the cheese side over the top of the spinach, create another fold in the middle of the half so you have a cone.

Leave for between 30-seconds and 1-minute.

Serve with salad.


Sarah Horrocks
01/03/2010
