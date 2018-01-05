Chicken, mozzerella and spinach pancake

|
Savoury pancake recipe | Savoury pancake fillings
|
1x batch of basic pancake batter
16x Slices of chicken
1x bag of spinach
200g of buffalo mozzerella
These pancakes are incredible simply! Whip up a batch of basic pancake batter (enough for 8) and cook normally creating a stack (use greaseproof paper to keep them seperated) but allowing them to cool.
Put your pre-cooked pancake back into the frying pan over a low heat
on one side but two slices of chicken and a small handful of spinach.
On the other side break up a small amount of mozzerella and scatter over the pancake.
Leave for a minute so the cheese starts to melt.
Using a spatula, fold the cheese side over the top of the spinach, create another fold in the middle of the half so you have a cone.
Leave for between 30-seconds and 1-minute.
Serve with salad.
|How to make pancakes
|Pancake batter
|Sweet pancake recipes
|
|