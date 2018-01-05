Chicken, mozzerella and spinach pancake Chicken, Mozzerella and spianch pancake ©Stockbyte Chicken, mozzerella and spinach pancake Serves 8



1x batch of basic pancake batter

16x Slices of chicken

1x bag of spinach

200g of buffalo mozzerella



These pancakes are incredible simply! Whip up a batch of basic pancake batter (enough for 8) and cook normally creating a stack (use greaseproof paper to keep them seperated) but allowing them to cool.



Put your pre-cooked pancake back into the frying pan over a low heat

on one side but two slices of chicken and a small handful of spinach.



On the other side break up a small amount of mozzerella and scatter over the pancake.



Leave for a minute so the cheese starts to melt.



Using a spatula, fold the cheese side over the top of the spinach, create another fold in the middle of the half so you have a cone.



Leave for between 30-seconds and 1-minute.



Serve with salad.





You may also be interested in... How to make pancakes

Pancake batter Sweet pancake recipes









