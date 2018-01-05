Savoury cheese pancakes Savoury cheese pancakes Recipe ingredients:

1.2 kg potatoes

300g Comté, medium cheddar or other medium strength cheese

1 egg

50g flour

1 clove garlic

salt and freshly-ground pepper

chopped parsley

2 tbsp oil



Savoury cheese pancakes recipe:

Peel and grate potatoes without washing them and grate the cheese.



Crush garlic and chop parsley.



Mix the potatoes, cheese, flour, garlic and parsley and season.



In a lightly-oiled non-stick pan, make into pancakes (small but thicker than ordinary

pancakes) and cook on a strong heat for around 10-15 minutes.



As soon as the pancakes are nicely browned, turn and cook the other side and serve warm with salad.





You may also be interested in... How to make pancakes

Pancake batter Sweet pancake recipes









