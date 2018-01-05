|
Savoury pancake recipe | Savoury pancake fillings
1.2 kg potatoes
300g Comté, medium cheddar or other medium strength cheese
1 egg
50g flour
1 clove garlic
salt and freshly-ground pepper
chopped parsley
2 tbsp oil
Savoury cheese pancakes recipe:
Peel and grate potatoes without washing them and grate the cheese.
Crush garlic and chop parsley.
Mix the potatoes, cheese, flour, garlic and parsley and season.
In a lightly-oiled non-stick pan, make into pancakes (small but thicker than ordinary
pancakes) and cook on a strong heat for around 10-15 minutes.
As soon as the pancakes are nicely browned, turn and cook the other side and serve warm with salad.
