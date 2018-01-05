Our favourite savoury fillings

>
>
Savoury pancake recipe | Savoury pancake fillings

Though we traditionally think of pancake fillings as sweet there are loads of great options for making pancakes your savoury course as well as your sweet.

Try these savoury pancake fillings - lightly butter your pancake before adding fillings (or a drizzle of olive oil if you prefer):

Asparagus & Hollandaise Sauce

Remove the woody bit of the stems and steam the asparagus spears until just tender. wrap in the crepe and pour over hollandaise sauce.

Spinach and Ham

After you've cooked the pancake on one side and flipped it, scatter spinach across the surface, tear up some pieces of ham and add. Use the spatula to fold the cooked pancake over the filling. Cook for a minute more and serve.

Chopped tomatoes, ham, spinach and cheese

After you've cooked the pancake on one side and flipped it, sprinkle grated cheese and scatter spinach across the surface, tear up some pieces of ham and add chopped fresh tomatoes. Use the spatula to fold the cooked pancake over the filling. Cook for a minute more and serve.

Coronation chicken

Spoon in some coronation chicken mix and fold. Simple! Serve with salad.

Scrambled egg, bacon and tomato

Use lardons or cut up rashers into small chunks and fry in advance. Reserve. Cook the scrambled egg and put to one side. When your pancake is ready and flipped - sprinkle a little grated cheese over the surface, spoon on the egg and spread, scatter bacon pieces and finally add your chopped tomato. Then fold your pancake and serve direct from the pan.


How to make pancakes
 Pancake batter Sweet pancake recipes




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
01/03/2010
Latest… 05/01/2018
