Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts 

3 Golden Rules for Pastry

One:

Try to handle it lightly, using finger tips or even just a fork, try not to over work the pastry. Too much handling /working the pastry will result in tough pastry.



Two: Keep cool! Make sure your hands and also the butter/lard are cool. Warmth and overworking are the enemies or great pastry.



Three:

Bake in a hot oven, a cool oven will result in soggy pastry but a hot oven will give you a golden crisp pastry



