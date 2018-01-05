Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts 

>
Vegetables

Savoury tart recipes? We've got plenty!
It's dinner time. Again. And you need something simple, quick and effortless to make.

Well, seeing as you're on sofeminine already, how about one of our well chosen and mouthwateringly delicious savoury tarts?

We've got a great selection of savoury pies and tarts to chose from - all super simple - just roll your pastry and add your filling of choice.

Easy to make and even easier to devour, we challenge your dinner guests not to enjoy these yummy tart recipes.

But before you get handy with the pastry Camilla's Stephen’s - founder of Higgidy Pies shares her three golden rules for cooking with pastry - it's simple when you know how...

3 Golden Rules for Pastry
One:
Try to handle it lightly, using finger tips or even just a fork, try not to over work the pastry. Too much handling /working the pastry will result in tough pastry.

Two:
Keep cool! Make sure your hands and also the butter/lard are cool. Warmth and overworking are the enemies or great pastry.

Three:
Bake in a hot oven, a cool oven will result in soggy pastry but a hot oven will give you a golden crisp pastry

Read on for savoury tart recipes...




 
  
Food and Drink Editor
22/02/2012
Tags Vegetables
More recipes :

Latest… 05/01/2018
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
