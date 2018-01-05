Savoury tarts: Recipes for savoury tarts Tomato Olive and Thyme Tart Tomato Olive and Thyme tart This is a lovely mix of flavours which would go well with a few slices of Mull of Kintyre Mature or Extra Mature This is a lovely mix of flavours which would go well with a few slices of Mull of Kintyre Mature or Extra Mature Cheddar cheese either for lunch or supper. Ingredients: 200g ready rolled Puff pastry 2 tbsp green tapenade 2 tbsp dried breadcrumbs tomatoes 1 tsp thyme leaves Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 egg, beaten 1 tbsp lemon juice 2 tbsp olive oil A few sprigs of fresh thyme

How to make: 1. Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/ Gas mark 6.



2. Spread the tapenade over the pastry, leaving an order of approximately 2cm all around the edge. Scatter the breadcrumbs over the surface.



3. Slice the tomatoes and lay on top of the tapenade in slightly overlapping rows. Sprinkle over the thyme leaves and some salt and pepper. Brush the edge of the tart with beaten egg.



4. Bake for 15 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the pastry is cooked. Drizzle over the lemon juice and olive oil and scatter over a few sprigs of fresh thyme. Serve warm.





